Western New England (WNEB) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WNEB - Market Data & News Trade

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) has already risen $0.24 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $9.01, Western New England has moved 2.66% higher ahead of market open.

The company is up 2.39% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Western New England investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Western New England Bancorp Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:40:53 est.

About Western New England Bancorp Inc

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company and the parent company of Westfield Bank, CSB Colts, Inc., Elm Street Securities Corporation, WFD Securities, Inc. and WB Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts and operate 25 banking offices throughout western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

To get more information on Western New England Bancorp Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Western New England Bancorp Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles