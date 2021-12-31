Western New England (WNEB) falls 0.58% to Close at $8.61 on December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WNEB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Western New England Bancorp Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: WNEB) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.58% decrease. Western New England opened at $8.66 before trading between $8.80 and $8.60 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Western New England’s market cap fall to $195,391,388 on 24,239 shares -below their 30-day average of 30,191.

About Western New England Bancorp Inc

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company and the parent company of Westfield Bank, CSB Colts, Inc., Elm Street Securities Corporation, WFD Securities, Inc. and WB Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts and operate 25 banking offices throughout western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

