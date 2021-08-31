Western Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) falls 0.89% for August 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MNP - Market Data & News Trade

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc (NYSE: MNP) shares fell 0.89%, or $0.146 per share, to close Monday at $16.28. After opening the day at $16.42, shares of Western Municipal Partners Fund fluctuated between $16.45 and $16.25. 15,338 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 6,788. Monday's activity brought Western Municipal Partners Fund’s market cap to $158,226,346.

Western Municipal Partners Fund is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. provides a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt securities. The fund seeks high current income exempt from regular Federal income tax, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

