Today, Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc Inc’s (NYSE: MHF) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.13% decrease. Western Municipal Highome Fund opened at $8.02 before trading between $8.03 and $7.93 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Western Municipal Highome Fund’s market cap fall to $172,414,484 on 18,433 shares -above their 30-day average of 17,686.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Strives to provide investors with high monthly income exempt from regular federal income taxes. The Fund is Focuses on sector rotation and issuer selection primarily within intermediate and long-term municipal securities of varying credit quality. It Utilizes a time-tested, value-oriented investment process led by a deep and experienced team of municipal bond specialists. Average annual total returns & fund expenses^ (%) as of Dec. 31‚ 2020.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

