Western Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO) falls 0.91% in Active Trading on December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DMO - Market Data & News Trade

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE: DMO) shares fell 0.91%, or $0.14 per share, to close Wednesday at $15.23. After opening the day at $15.30, shares of Western Mortgage Opportunity Fund fluctuated between $15.46 and $14.90. 167,307 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 29,124. Wednesday's activity brought Western Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s market cap to $172,489,177.

Western Mortgage Opportunity Fund is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. provides a leveraged portfolio, consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and mortgage whole loans. The fund seeks current income, with a secondary investment objective of capital appreciation.

Visit Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles