Western Mortgage Capital (WMC) falls 1.94% in Active Trading on December 20

Today, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Inc’s (NYSE: WMC) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 1.94% decrease. Western Mortgage Capital opened at $2.05 before trading between $2.07 and $2.00 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Western Mortgage Capital’s market cap fall to $122,937,024 on 616,858 shares -above their 30-day average of 464,169.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets consisting of Residential Whole Loans, Commercial Loans, Non-Agency CMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, GSE Risk Transfer Securities and to a lesser extent Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS and ABS. The Company's investment strategy may change, subject to the Company's stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. Please visit the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

