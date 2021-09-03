Western Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI) falls 0.10% to Close at $9.72 on September 2

Today, Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc Inc’s (NYSE: SBI) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.10% decrease. Western Intermediate Muni Fund opened at $9.74 before trading between $9.74 and $9.67 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Western Intermediate Muni Fund’s market cap fall to $136,880,102 on 26,731 shares -above their 30-day average of 14,117.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is one of the world’s leading global fixed income managers. Founded in 1971, the firm is known for team management and proprietary research, supported by robust risk management and a long-term fundamental value approach.

Visit Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Beleaguered Japanese Prime Minister Suga To Resign Amid Dwindling Support East Coast Reels in Ida's Wake; at Least 46 People Dead From Storm South Lake Tahoe Residents Encounter Severe Price Gouging as They Flee Raging Wildfire American Eagle Misses Q2 Estimates as Online Sales Fall and Shoppers Return to Stores