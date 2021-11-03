Western Inflation-Linked Opportunities &ome Fund (WIW) falls 0.07% on Moderate Volume November 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WIW - Market Data & News Trade

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE: WIW) shares fell 0.07%, or $0.01 per share, to close Tuesday at $13.62. After opening the day at $13.67, shares of Western Inflation-Linked Opportunities &ome Fund fluctuated between $13.67 and $13.62. 69,474 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 129,445. Tuesday's activity brought Western Inflation-Linked Opportunities &ome Fund’s market cap to $833,327,905.

Western Inflation-Linked Opportunities &ome Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund provides a leveraged portfolio investing at least 80% in inflation-linked securities, with the ability to invest in other fixed-income assets including high-yield, emerging markets, structured products, commodities and currency. The fund seeks current income, with a secondary investment objective of capital appreciation.

The Daily Fix

Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ) has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric cars, the first step in the rental car company’s plan to electrify its fleet of a half million cars.

Starting in early November, the Florida-based company will offer Tesla Model 3 compact cars for rent at its airport and neighborhood locations in major US markets and certain European cities, Hertz announced Monday.

Salad Chain Sweetgreen Files for Initial Public Offering

Fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen filed last week for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In its Form S-1, the Los Angeles-based company said it plans to sell shares under the ticker symbol “SG,” but did not disclose proposed size, valuation or timing.

The Great Labor Dilemma — How It Began and Where We Are Now

In September, the US economy added 194,000 jobs, far below consensus analyst expectations of 500,000 jobs. The unemployment rate moved lower to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. Ironically, there are plenty of jobs available for workers, but companies across all sectors report challenging conditions for attracting workers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

