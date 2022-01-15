Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PAI - Market Data & News Trade

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE: PAI) shares fell 1.87%, or $0.28 per share, to close Friday at $14.99. After opening the day at $15.01, shares of Western Gradeome Fund fluctuated between $15.01 and $14.70. 21,398 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 12,101. Friday's activity brought Western Gradeome Fund’s market cap to $139,881,729.

Western Gradeome Fund is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland..

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc., formerly Western Asset Income Fund, is a closed-end diversified investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of current income, consistent with prudent investment risk, through investment in a diversified portfolio of debt securities.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

