Western Global Highome Fund (EHI) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for July 25

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (NYSE:EHI) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 25.

Ahead of the market's open, Western Global Highome Fund stock has risen 9.44% from the previous session’s close.

Western Global Highome Fund was down $0.07 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. provides a global, leveraged portfolio of investment grade, below investment grade and emerging market fixed income securities. The fund seeks high current income, with a secondary objective of total return,

