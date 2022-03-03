Western Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD) falls 3.42% to Close at $10.74 on March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EMD - Market Data & News Trade

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (NYSE: EMD) shares fell 3.42%, or $0.38 per share, to close Thursday at $10.74. After opening the day at $11.10, shares of Western Emerging Markets Debt Fund fluctuated between $11.11 and $10.69. 302,687 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 319,586. Thursday's activity brought Western Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s market cap to $652,412,169.

Western Emerging Markets Debt Fund is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. offers an actively managed, leveraged fixed income portfolio that invests primarily in emerging market debt of sovereign and corporate issuers, denominated in both U.S. dollar and local currencies. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

