Western Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD) falls 0.58% in Active Trading on September 23

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (NYSE: EMD), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $13.70 Thursday after losing $0.08 (0.58%) on volume of 147,792 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $13.84 to a low of $13.67 while Western Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s market cap now stands at $832,220,364.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. offers an actively managed, leveraged fixed income portfolio that invests primarily in emerging market debt of sovereign and corporate issuers, denominated in both U.S. dollar and local currencies. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

