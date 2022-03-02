Western Digital (WDC) gains 4.75% on Moderate Volume March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WDC - Market Data & News Trade

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) shares gained 4.75%, or $2.35 per share, to close Wednesday at $51.84. After opening the day at $50.22, shares of Western Digital fluctuated between $52.21 and $50.01. 3,367,110 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,823,975. Wednesday's activity brought Western Digital’s market cap to $16,221,652,894.

Western Digital is headquartered in San Jose, California, and employs more than 61800 people.

About Western Digital Corp.

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

