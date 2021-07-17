Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) gains 0.07% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WIA - Market Data & News Trade

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE: WIA) shares gained 0.07%, or $0.01 per share, to close Friday at $14.20. After opening the day at $14.17, shares of Western Inflation-Linkedome Fund fluctuated between $14.20 and $14.12. 15,734 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 29,827. Friday's activity brought Western Inflation-Linkedome Fund’s market cap to $331,176,035.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund provides a leveraged portfolio investing at least 80% in inflation-linked securities, consisting primarily of U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities “TIPS”, with the ability to invest in other fixed-income assets including high-yield, emerging markets, structured products, commodities and currency. The fund seeks current income, with a secondary investment objective of capital appreciation.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

