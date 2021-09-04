Western Alliance (WAL) falls 0.32% for September 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WAL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Western Alliance Bancorp Inc’s (NYSE: WAL) stock fell $0.31, accounting for a 0.32% decrease. Western Alliance opened at $97.97 before trading between $99.06 and $97.18 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Western Alliance’s market cap fall to $10,162,627,641 on 319,964 shares -below their 30-day average of 507,562.

Western Alliance employs around 5000 people with a head office in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Western Alliance Bancorp

With more than $30 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation is one of the country's top-performing banking companies. The company has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes 'Best Banks in America' list for five consecutive years, 2016-2020, and was named #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks for 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

