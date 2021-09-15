West (WTBA) falls 1.63% for September 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WTBA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, West Bancorporation Inc’s (NASDAQ: WTBA) stock fell $0.48, accounting for a 1.63% decrease. West opened at $29.54 before trading between $29.62 and $28.82 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw West’s market cap fall to $478,435,049 on 24,662 shares -below their 30-day average of 26,947.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has eight offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

