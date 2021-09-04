Wesbanco, (WSBC) falls 1.69% to Close at $32.57 on September 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WSBC - Market Data & News Trade

Wesbanco, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) shares fell 1.69%, or $0.56 per share, to close Friday at $32.57. After opening the day at $33.23, shares of Wesbanco, fluctuated between $33.50 and $32.55. 220,123 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 198,816. Friday's activity brought Wesbanco,’s market cap to $2,130,197,695.

About Wesbanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Its distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon its 'Better Banking Pledge', its customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2020). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 212 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

