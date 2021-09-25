Wesbanco, (WSBC) falls 0.09% for September 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WSBC - Market Data & News Trade

Wesbanco, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) fell to close at $31.80 Friday after losing $0.03 (0.09%) on volume of 288,823 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $32.28 to a low of $31.77 while Wesbanco,’s market cap now stands at $2,079,836,865.

About Wesbanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Its distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon its 'Better Banking Pledge', its customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2020). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 212 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

Business software provider Freshworks Inc (Nasdaq: FRSH) soared 32% on its initial public offering Wednesday after pricing above its filing range.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

