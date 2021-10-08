Werner Enterprises, (WERN) falls 1.46% in Active Trading on October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WERN - Market Data & News Trade

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), a Omaha, Nebraska, company, fell to close at $43.84 Thursday after losing $0.65 (1.46%) on volume of 672,056 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $44.99 to a low of $43.71 while Werner Enterprises,’s market cap now stands at $2,978,133,312.

Werner Enterprises, currently has roughly 12784 employees.

About Werner Enterprises, Inc.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner's domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage. Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol 'WERN'.

Visit Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Werner Enterprises, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

IBM Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine for All US Employees by December 8 Pfizer-BioNTech Ask FDA to Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5 to 11 Home Depot Signs Up for Walmart's GoLocal Delivery Service Nissan Institutes Work Stoppages in Mexico for Parts of October