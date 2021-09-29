Werner Enterprises, (WERN) falls 0.88% in Light Trading on September 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WERN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Werner Enterprises, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: WERN) stock fell $0.41, accounting for a 0.88% decrease. Werner Enterprises, opened at $46.60 before trading between $46.90 and $46.01 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Werner Enterprises,’s market cap fall to $3,135,735,258 on 449,031 shares -below their 30-day average of 614,077.

Werner Enterprises, employs around 12784 people with a head office in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Werner Enterprises, Inc.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner's domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage. Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol 'WERN'.

