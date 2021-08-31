Wendy`s Co (WEN) falls 2.27% to Close at $22.81 on August 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WEN - Market Data & News Trade

Wendy`s Co - Class A (NASDAQ: WEN) shares fell 2.27%, or $0.53 per share, to close Monday at $22.81. After opening the day at $23.28, shares of Wendy`s Co fluctuated between $23.34 and $22.77. 3,199,095 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,847,181. Monday's activity brought Wendy`s Co’s market cap to $5,081,787,300.

Wendy`s Co is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio..

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is Our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is primarily engaged in the business of operating, developing and franchising a system of distinctive quick-service restaurants serving high quality food. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees operate more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

