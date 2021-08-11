Welltower (WELL) falls 0.61% to Close at $85.04 on August 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange well - Market Data & News Trade

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) shares fell 0.61%, or $0.52 per share, to close Tuesday at $85.04. After opening the day at $85.50, shares of Welltower fluctuated between $85.93 and $84.93. 3,813,129 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,830,385. Tuesday's activity brought Welltower’s market cap to $35,934,743,744.

Welltower is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio..

Welltower Inc., an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ('REIT'), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

