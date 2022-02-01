Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EAD - Market Data & News

Today, Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Inc’s (NYSE: EAD) stock gained $0.18, accounting for a 2.19% increase. Wells Fargoome Opportunities Fund opened at $8.28 before trading between $8.41 and $8.26 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Wells Fargoome Opportunities Fund’s market cap rise to $509,838,959 on 178,720 shares -below their 30-day average of 239,726.

About Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

The fund seeks a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the fund may also seek capital appreciation consistent with its investment objective. nder normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in below investment grade (high yield) debt securities, loans and preferred stocks. These securities are rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by S&P, or are unrated securities of comparable quality as determined by the subadvisor.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

