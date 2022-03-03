Wells Fargo Multi-Sectorome Fund (ERC) falls 2.73% on Strong Volume March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ERC - Market Data & News

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: ERC), a San Francisco, California, company, fell to close at $10.68 Thursday after losing $0.3 (2.73%) on volume of 587,023 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.97 to a low of $10.32 while Wells Fargo Multi-Sectorome Fund’s market cap now stands at $300,023,329.

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

The Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-end high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund may, as a secondary objective, seek capital appreciation to the extent it is consistent with its investment objective.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

