Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: EAD) shares gained 0.69%, or $0.06 per share, to close Friday at $8.76. After opening the day at $8.72, shares of Wells Fargoome Opportunities Fund fluctuated between $8.76 and $8.65. 905,472 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 171,925. Friday's activity brought Wells Fargoome Opportunities Fund’s market cap to $531,056,989.

About Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

The fund seeks a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the fund may also seek capital appreciation consistent with its investment objective. nder normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in below investment grade (high yield) debt securities, loans and preferred stocks. These securities are rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by S&P, or are unrated securities of comparable quality as determined by the subadvisor.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

