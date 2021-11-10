Wells Fargo - 4.70% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - SER AA (CL A) (WFC-A) falls 0.12% for November 9

Wells Fargo & Co. - 4.70% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - SER AA (CL A) (NYSE: WFC-A) shares fell 0.12%, or $0.0301 per share, to close Tuesday at $26.16. After opening the day at $26.21, shares of Wells Fargo - 4.70% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - SER AA (CL A) fluctuated between $26.20 and $26.07. 58,987 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 105,193. Tuesday's activity brought Wells Fargo - 4.70% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - SER AA (CL A)’s market cap to $208,653,024,196.

Wells Fargo - 4.70% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - SER AA (CL A) is headquartered in San Francisco, California..

You’ve probably heard this already, but if you haven’t started your Christmas shopping, it might be a good idea to do so as soon as possible. Shipping bottlenecks are expected to persist well into 2022, driven by slow capacity growth, a shortage of containers and truckers and the ongoing semiconductor chip crunch, which has limited new truck production for last mile delivery.

These “perfect storm” disruptions have created numerous headaches for shipping and logistics companies. But as is often the case, bad news is good news, especially for investors who have seen shares of container lines surge in the 18 months since the pandemic began.

In September, the US economy added 194,000 jobs, far below consensus analyst expectations of 500,000 jobs. The unemployment rate moved lower to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. Ironically, there are plenty of jobs available for workers, but companies across all sectors report challenging conditions for attracting workers.

Value stocks jumped to the fore in the stock market during the first two months of this year as the Russell 1000 Value ETF had outdistanced the Russell 1000 Growth ETF. Numerous observers, along with several brokerages, jumped on the value bandwagon and argued that value stocks would enjoy a long run after substantially underperforming growth stocks over the past 10 years. During 2010 to 2020, the Russell Growth ETF handily beat the Russell Value ETF with a cumulative return of 380%, compared to 166%.

Our commentary on April 20 of this year concluded, "Golden Eagle Strategies believes that the party is not over for growth stocks and that growth stocks would retake the lead in the market before the year is out." Since April 20th, growth stocks have seized the market lead, once again as the Russell Growth ETF has risen 6.6% vs 2.1%% for the Russell value ETF.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

