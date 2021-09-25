Welbilt (WBT) falls 0.13% on Strong Volume September 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WBT - Market Data & News Trade

Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT), a New Port Richey, Florida, company, fell to close at $23.50 Friday after losing $0.03 (0.13%) on volume of 1,303,200 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $23.57 to a low of $23.48 while Welbilt’s market cap now stands at $3,340,297,873.

Welbilt currently has roughly 5000 employees.

About Welbilt Inc

Welbilt, Inc. provides the world's top chefs, premier chain operators and growing independents with industry-leading equipment and solutions. Its innovative products and solutions are powered by our deep knowledge, operator insights, and culinary expertise. Welbilt portfolio of award-winning product brands includes Cleveland™, Convotherm®, Crem®, Delfield®, Frymaster®, Garland®, Kolpak®, Lincoln®, Manitowoc® Ice, Merco®, Merrychef® and Multiplex®. These product brands are supported by three service brands: KitchenCare®, our aftermarket parts and service brand, FitKitchen®, our fully-integrated kitchen systems brand, and KitchenConnect®, cloud-based digital platform brand. Headquartered in the Tampa Bay region of Florida and operating 20 manufacturing facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Welbilt sells through a global network of over 5,000 distributors, dealers, buying groups and manufacturers' representatives in over 100 countries. The Company has approximately 4,500 employees and generated sales of $1.6 billion in 2019.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

