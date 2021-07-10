Welbilt Inc (WBT) gains 0.8100% for July 09

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WBT - Market Data & News Trade

Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT) shares gained 0.8100% to end trading Friday at $24.90 per share - a net change of $0.2. Shares traded between $25.00 and $24.74 throughout the day.

About Welbilt Inc

Welbilt, Inc. provides the world's top chefs, premier chain operators and growing independents with industry-leading equipment and solutions. Its innovative products and solutions are powered by our deep knowledge, operator insights, and culinary expertise. Welbilt portfolio of award-winning product brands includes Cleveland™, Convotherm®, Crem®, Delfield®, Frymaster®, Garland®, Kolpak®, Lincoln®, Manitowoc® Ice, Merco®, Merrychef® and Multiplex®. These product brands are supported by three service brands: KitchenCare®, our aftermarket parts and service brand, FitKitchen®, our fully-integrated kitchen systems brand, and KitchenConnect®, cloud-based digital platform brand. Headquartered in the Tampa Bay region of Florida and operating 20 manufacturing facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Welbilt sells through a global network of over 5,000 distributors, dealers, buying groups and manufacturers' representatives in over 100 countries. The Company has approximately 4,500 employees and generated sales of $1.6 billion in 2019.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

