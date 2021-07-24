Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) gains 0.95% for July 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WRI - Market Data & News Trade

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) shares gained 0.95%, or $0.3 per share, to close Friday at $32.04. After opening the day at $31.95, shares of Weingarten Realty Investors fluctuated between $32.30 and $31.62. 609,879 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 919,752. Friday's activity brought Weingarten Realty Investors’s market cap to $4,089,161,743.

Weingarten Realty Investors is headquartered in Houston, Texas..

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 159 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 30.2 million square feet of which its interests in these properties aggregated approximately 20.7 million square feet of leasable area.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

