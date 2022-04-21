Weibo (WB) Falls 5.82% on April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WB - Market Data & News Trade

Weibo Corp - ADR (NASDAQ: WB) shares lost 5.82%, or $1.28 per share, as on 12:24:37 est today. After Opening the Day at $21.79, 524,712 shares of Weibo exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $21.79 and $20.61.

Already this year the company is down 28.99%.

Weibo is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Weibo Corp - ADR

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

