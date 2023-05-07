Actionable insights straight to your inbox

logo_equities.svg

Top 10 Bull Strategies for the Week of 5/1/23

Here are the weekly trading strategies employed by the Tradier investing community.
  • 1 min Read
Weekly trading strategies - bull

By Tradier Inc.

The tables below show the bull strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bears traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bull Strategies for the Week of May 1, 2023

SymbolStrategy
SPYBullPutSpread
SPYBullCall
QQQBullPut
YUMBullCall
MSFTBullCallSpread
QQQBullPutSpread
AAPLBullPutSpread
SPYBullPut
QQQBullCall
TSLA BullCall

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bears for the Week of May 1, 2023

Symbol
MSFT
AAPL
TSLA
SPY
AMZN
F
TNA
CVX
DIA
NVDA
  • More in Investing & Finance

Big Idea | How Global Instability Prolongs Inflation

Global instability can feed inflation. Conversely, stable relations, especially among the world’s great powers, set the stage for price stability.

Top 10 Trading Strategies for the Week of 5/1/23

  • 1 min Read 
logo_equities_white

Sign up For our Newsletter

CHANNELS

ABOUT

© 2022 Equities News | Equities.com, Inc.