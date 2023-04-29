The tables below show the bear strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bulls traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bear Strategies for the Week of April 24, 2023

Symbol Strategy SPY BearPut SPY BearCallSpread MSFT BearPutSpread QQQ BearCallSpread ZS BearPut IWM BearCallSpread QQQ BearPut QQQ BearPutSpread AMZN BearPut DISH BearCall

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bulls for the Week of April 24, 2023