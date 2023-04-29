Actionable insights straight to your inbox

Top 10 Bear Strategies for the Week of 4/24/23

Here are the weekly trading strategies employed by the Tradier investing community. For the week of April 24, 2023.
By Tradier Inc.

The tables below show the bear strategies most frequently applied by traders in Tradier’s investor community last week. To find out how Tradier’s bulls traded, go here. For the week’s Top 10 trading strategies, go here.

Top 10 Bear Strategies for the Week of April 24, 2023

SymbolStrategy
SPY BearPut
SPY BearCallSpread
MSFT BearPutSpread
QQQ BearCallSpread
ZS BearPut
IWM BearCallSpread
QQQ BearPut
QQQ BearPutSpread
AMZN BearPut
DISH BearCall

Top 10 Stocks and ETFs Traded by Bulls for the Week of April 24, 2023

Symbol
SPY
XLP
AAPL
SQQQ
GOOGL
AMZN
BABA
TSLA
ENPH
SPXW
