WEC Energy (WEC) falls 0.47% in Active Trading on July 30

Today, WEC Energy Group Inc Inc’s (NYSE: WEC) stock fell $0.44, accounting for a 0.47% decrease. WEC Energy opened at $94.67 before trading between $95.35 and $93.94 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw WEC Energy’s market cap fall to $29,695,006,748 on 1,177,089 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,063,026.

WEC Energy employs around 8000 people with a head office in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

WEC Energy Group, based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest. WEC Energy Group is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 45,000 stockholders of record, 7,500 employees and $35 billion of assets.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

