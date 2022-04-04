Webster (WBS) Loses 2.44% on April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WBS - Market Data & News Trade

Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE: WBS) has lost $1.36 (2.44%) and sits at $54.48, as of 12:21:48 est on April 4.

442,585 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 6.74% over the last 5 days and shares fell 0.52% over the last 30 days.

Webster expects its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Webster Financial Corp.

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $32.6 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender.

