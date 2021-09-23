Wayside (WSTG) falls 1.73% to Close at $26.72 on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WSTG - Market Data & News Trade

Wayside Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: WSTG) shares fell 1.73%, or $0.47 per share, to close Wednesday at $26.72. After opening the day at $26.89, shares of Wayside fluctuated between $27.04 and $26.49. 1,494 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 16,022. Wednesday's activity brought Wayside’s market cap to $117,641,934.

About Wayside Technology Group Inc

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. is a cloud-based, value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging technologies. Wayside operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Sigma, Grey Matter, Interwork and TechXtend. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for emerging companies in the Security, Data Management, Cloud, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization, and Software & ALM industries.

