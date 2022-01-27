Wayfair (W) falls 4.16% on Strong Volume January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange W - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Wayfair Inc - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: W) stock fell $6.19, accounting for a 4.16% decrease. Wayfair opened at $155.26 before trading between $155.50 and $140.98 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Wayfair’s market cap fall to $11,125,505,328 on 2,477,518 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,817,997.

About Wayfair Inc - Class A

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 22 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

