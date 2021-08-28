Wave Life. (WVE) gains 3.30% in Light Trading on August 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WVE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Inc’s (NASDAQ: WVE) stock gained $0.19, accounting for a 3.30% increase. Wave Life. opened at $5.77 before trading between $6.00 and $5.74 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Wave Life.’s market cap rise to $301,550,408 on 180,250 shares -below their 30-day average of 378,825.

About Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Wave Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company's proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

