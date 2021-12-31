Watts Water (WTS) falls 1.37% to Close at $193.00 on December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WTS - Market Data & News Trade

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. - Class A (NYSE: WTS) shares fell 1.37%, or $2.68 per share, to close Thursday at $193.00. After opening the day at $196.22, shares of Watts Water fluctuated between $198.04 and $192.37. 68,526 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 152,563. Thursday's activity brought Watts Water’s market cap to $5,318,708,668.

Watts Water is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts..

About Watts Water Technologies, Inc. - Class A

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company employs 4,800 people across 27 countries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

