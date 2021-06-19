Watford Holdings Ltd (WTRE) gains 0.0860% for June 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WTRE - Market Data & News Trade

Watford Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: WTRE) shares gained 0.0860% to end trading Friday at $34.90 per share - a net change of $0.03. Shares traded between $34.90 and $34.87 throughout the day.

Watford Holdings Ltd. is a global property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company with approximately $1.166 billion in capital as of December 31, 2020, comprised of: $172.6 million of senior notes, $52.4 million of contingently redeemable preference shares and $941.3 million of common shareholders' equity, with operations in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned financial strength ratings of 'A-' (Excellent) from A.M. Best and 'A' from Kroll Bond Rating Agency. On May 1, 2020, A.M. Best announced that it had placed under review with negative implications the financial strength ratings of Watford's operating subsidiaries. On May 7, 2020, Kroll Bond Rating Agency affirmed the 'A' insurance financial strength ratings of Watford's operating subsidiaries as well as the 'BBB+' credit rating of Watford Holdings Ltd, with the outlook for all ratings revised to negative.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

