Waterstone (WSBF) falls 0.43% in Light Trading on January 14

Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares fell 0.43%, or $0.09 per share, to close Friday at $21.08. After opening the day at $21.15, shares of Waterstone fluctuated between $21.27 and $20.97. 71,501 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 95,908. Friday's activity brought Waterstone’s market cap to $525,442,546.

Waterstone is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin..

About Waterstone Financial Inc

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin along with a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

