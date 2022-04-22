Waterstone (WSBF) Drops 4.30% on April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WSBF - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ: WSBF) are down 4.30% Friday.

As of 12:20:41 est, Waterstone is currently sitting at $18.23 and has fallen $0.815 so far today.

Waterstone has moved 2.56% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 11.59% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Waterstone Financial Inc

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin along with a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states.

