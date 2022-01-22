Waste, (WM) falls 1.19% to Close at $151.40 on January 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WM - Market Data & News Trade

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) shares fell 1.19%, or $1.83 per share, to close Friday at $151.40. After opening the day at $152.92, shares of Waste, fluctuated between $154.15 and $151.15. 2,526,542 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,642,604. Friday's activity brought Waste,’s market cap to $63,333,096,450.

Waste, is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and employs more than 42300 people.

About Waste Management, Inc.

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator, and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

