Waste Connections (WCN) Gains 1.19% on April 20

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) shares climbed 1.19%, or $1.645 per share, as on 12:22:47 est today. Since opening at $139.31, 546,671 shares of Waste Connections have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $140.59 and $138.55.

Already the company has a YTD change of 1.73%.

Waste Connections expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Waste Connections Inc

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than seven million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

