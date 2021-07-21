Waste Connections Inc (WCN) gains 1.93% for July 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WCN - Market Data & News Trade

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) shares gained 1.93%, or $2.34 per share, to close Tuesday at $123.62. After opening the day at $121.38, shares of Waste Connections fluctuated between $123.87 and $121.38. 884,071 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 627,190. Tuesday's activity brought Waste Connections’s market cap to $32,225,839,771.

Waste Connections is headquartered in Concord, Ontario..

About Waste Connections Inc

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than seven million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

