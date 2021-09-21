Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WASH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: WASH) stock fell $1.41, accounting for a 2.75% decrease. Washington, opened at $50.18 before trading between $50.78 and $48.87 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Washington,’s market cap fall to $863,597,587 on 61,627 shares -above their 30-day average of 49,031.

About Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., the parent of The Washington Trust Company, had $5.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

Americans opened their wallets and spent last month, giving retail sales an unexpected rebound after plunging the month before, the US Commerce Department reported Thursday.

COVID-19 surge in Idaho forcing statewide health care rationing.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

