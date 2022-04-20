Washington Real Estate (WRE) Gains 1.46% on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WRE - Market Data & News Trade

Today Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE) is trading 1.46% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:17:34 est, was $25.54. Washington Real Estate has moved $0.37 so far today.

118,085 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Washington Real Estate has moved YTD 1.53%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the D.C. Metro region. Its portfolio of 43 properties includes approximately 3.4 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units across the region. The company currently has an enterprise value of approximately $3.0 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, WashREIT is a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

