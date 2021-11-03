Washington Real Estate (WRE) falls 0.39% in Active Trading on November 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WRE - Market Data & News Trade

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE), a Washington, Washington Dc, company, fell to close at $25.38 Tuesday after losing $0.1 (0.39%) on volume of 500,934 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $25.83 to a low of $25.30 while Washington Real Estate’s market cap now stands at $2,147,339,188.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the D.C. Metro region. Its portfolio of 43 properties includes approximately 3.4 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units across the region. The company currently has an enterprise value of approximately $3.0 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, WashREIT is a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.

Visit Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

The Great Labor Dilemma — How It Began and Where We Are Now

In September, the US economy added 194,000 jobs, far below consensus analyst expectations of 500,000 jobs. The unemployment rate moved lower to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. Ironically, there are plenty of jobs available for workers, but companies across all sectors report challenging conditions for attracting workers.

[More]

T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion

T. Rowe Price Group Inc plans to acquire credit manager Oak Hill Advisors for up to $4.2 billion, marking its first big expansion into private markets as part of a bid to grow beyond its mutual fund retirement business.

Last week, the Baltimore-based money management firm said it will pay cash and stock to acquire 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, which, as of July 31, has $53 billion of capital under management.

[More]

Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ) has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric cars, the first step in the rental car company’s plan to electrify its fleet of a half million cars.

Starting in early November, the Florida-based company will offer Tesla Model 3 compact cars for rent at its airport and neighborhood locations in major US markets and certain European cities, Hertz announced Monday.

[More]

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Amazon Now Owns 20% of Electric Truck Maker Rivian Republican Glenn Youngkin Wins Virginia Governor Race Coca-Cola Acquires Full Ownership of Bodyarmor for $5.8 Billion T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion