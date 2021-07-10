Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) gains 4.2100% for July 09

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WAFD - Market Data & News Trade

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) shares gained 4.2100% to end trading Friday at $31.19 per share - a net change of $1.26. Shares traded between $31.26 and $30.33 throughout the day.

About Washington Federal Inc.

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, dba WaFd Bank ("WaFd Bank"), a national bank with business consisting primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types,including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans. WaFd Bank also invests in certain United States government and agency obligations and other investments permitted by applicable laws and regulations. As of December 31, 2020, WaFd Bank has 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. Through WaFd Bank's subsidiaries, Washington Federal is also engaged in insurance brokerage activities.

Visit Washington Federal Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Washington Federal Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Washington Federal Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer