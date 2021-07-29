Walmart (WMT) falls 0.41% on Moderate Volume July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WMT - Market Data & News Trade

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) shares fell 0.41%, or $0.58 per share, to close Wednesday at $142.06. After opening the day at $142.58, shares of Walmart fluctuated between $143.25 and $141.66. 4,690,487 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 7,261,047. Wednesday's activity brought Walmart’s market cap to $398,072,850,390.

Walmart is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas

About Walmart Inc

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,400 stores under 55 banners in 26 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

