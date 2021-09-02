Walmart To Add 20,000 Employees in Supply Chain Group

Video source: YouTube, NJ Spotlight News

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) plans to hire 20,000 employees for its supply chain division to help keep merchandise moving ahead of what is expected to be a busy holiday shopping season.

In a press release Tuesday, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant, said the positions, which will be a mix of part-time and full-time jobs, will be in more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices.

Supply chain associates, which include order fillers, freight handlers, technicians and management positions, receive average pay of $20.37 an hour, Walmart said.

“As our business continues evolving to meet the needs of today’s customers, having a robust supply chain is more important than ever.”

Walmart’s move comes as retailers struggle with fierce competition for workers and a strained global supply chain.

In recent months, companies have increasingly rolled out higher wages, more flexibility, extra pay and other perks to lure employees, but the nationwide labor shortage continues to drag on, sparking concern that there will not be enough workers to meet the demand of the holiday shopping season.

Even prior to the pandemic-induced boost in e-commerce, competition for warehouse workers was already stiff, CNN noted. The surge in online shopping over the past 15 months has put even more pressure on retailers to increase staffing for warehouses and logistics.

According to a recent survey of big box, grocery, drug store and apparel chains by executive search firm Korn Ferry, 40% reported having “significant challenges” hiring warehouse workers, while 57% said they are facing “moderate trouble” filling distribution center roles.

In a bid to compete for hourly workers, Walmart recently began paying special bonuses to warehouse employees who postpone summer breaks to ensure it has the staff needed as it ramps up preparation for the holiday season.

Walmart was also one of several companies, including Costco Wholesale Corporation, Chipotle Mexican Grill and CVS Health, to raise the average minimum wage for employees to $15 or above over the past year.

In July, Walmart said it would invest nearly $1 billion over the next five years to help cover the cost of college tuition and books for 1.5 million of its part-time and full-time associates.

